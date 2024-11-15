VJTF Eduservices consolidated net profit rises 21.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.34 croreNet profit of VJTF Eduservices rose 21.21% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.340 0 OPM %-864.710 -PBDT2.740.20 1270 PBT2.510.20 1155 NP0.400.33 21
