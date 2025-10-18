Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mukand to transfer part of industrial machinery biz to Mukand Heavy Engineering

Mukand to transfer part of industrial machinery biz to Mukand Heavy Engineering

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Mukand and Mukand Heavy Engineering (MHEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Company has executed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) on 18 October 2025, for transfer of part of Industrial Machinery Business namely designing, manufacturing, erecting and commissioning EOT Cranes, other materials handling and process plant equipment activities (Transferred Business) from the Company to MHEL via slump sale on a going concern basis on such terms and conditions as mentioned in the BTA.

Tata Tech Q2 PAT drops 3% QoQ to Rs 165 cr

Dixon Tech Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 670 cr

Reliance Inds Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 18,165 cr

Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.95 crore in the September 2025 quarter

IBL Finance standalone net profit rises 24.00% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

