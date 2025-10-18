Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dixon Tech Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 670 cr

Dixon Tech Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 670 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Dixon Technologies (India) reported a 71.86% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 670 crore on 28.79% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 14,855.04 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 74.62% YoY to Rs 923.59 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA surged 152% to Rs 1,057 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 420 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 7.1% in Q2 September 2025 as against 3.6% in Q2 September 2024.

In Q2 FY26, revenue from Mobile & Other EMS Division stood at Rs 13,361 crore (up 41% YoY) while Home Appliances was at Rs 429 crore (down 3% YoY) and Consumer Electronics & Appliances (LED, TV & Refrigerator) stood at Rs 956 crore (down 32% YoY).

 

Dixon Technologies (India) is a design-led solutions provider engaged in manufacturing products across consumer durables, lighting, and mobile phone segments in India.

The counter fell 0.83% to settle at Rs 16,686.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance Inds Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 18,165 cr

Reliance Inds Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 18,165 cr

Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.95 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.95 crore in the September 2025 quarter

IBL Finance standalone net profit rises 24.00% in the September 2025 quarter

IBL Finance standalone net profit rises 24.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the September 2025 quarter

REC consolidated net profit rises 9.34% in the September 2025 quarter

REC consolidated net profit rises 9.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon