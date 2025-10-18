Dixon Tech Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 670 cr

Dixon Technologies (India) reported a 71.86% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 670 crore on 28.79% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 14,855.04 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 74.62% YoY to Rs 923.59 crore during the quarter.
EBITDA surged 152% to Rs 1,057 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 420 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 7.1% in Q2 September 2025 as against 3.6% in Q2 September 2024.
In Q2 FY26, revenue from Mobile & Other EMS Division stood at Rs 13,361 crore (up 41% YoY) while Home Appliances was at Rs 429 crore (down 3% YoY) and Consumer Electronics & Appliances (LED, TV & Refrigerator) stood at Rs 956 crore (down 32% YoY).
Dixon Technologies (India) is a design-led solutions provider engaged in manufacturing products across consumer durables, lighting, and mobile phone segments in India.
The counter fell 0.83% to settle at Rs 16,686.25 on the BSE.
