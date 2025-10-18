Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Tech Q2 PAT drops 3% QoQ to Rs 165 cr

Tata Tech Q2 PAT drops 3% QoQ to Rs 165 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Tata Technologies' consolidated net profit declined 2.81% to Rs 165.50 crore despite a 6.35% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1323.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys revenue and Profit increased 2.07% and 5.14% in Q2 FY26, respectively.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 225.87 crore in Q2 FY26, down 2.87% QoQ and up 3.86% YoY.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 207.8 crore in Q2 FY26, up 3.8% QoQ. Operating EBITDA margin fell 15.7% in Q2 FY26 as against 18.2% in Q2 FY25.

Services segment revenue of Rs 1,012.8 crore in Q2 FY26, up 5.1% QoQ. In USD terms, services segment revenues came in at $115.6 million in Q2 FY26, up 2.7% QoQ.

 

In Q2 FY26, [LTM] attrition came in at 15.1% compared with 13.1% in Q2 FY25. Workforce strength stood at 12,402 as on 30th September 2025.

Also Read

rare earth minerals, rare earths

Chinese officials try to ease global concerns over rare earth export curbs

Work from office, office space, employee

Top cities see lowest office vacancies in years amid business expansion

NBC Universal

Who is Deepak Jesrani? NBC's Indian-origin drama chief who was laid off

Donald Trump

Trump confident of brokering long-lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine

Two-Wheeler Loan

How a Bike Loan EMI Calculator Simplifies Your Two-Wheeler Loan

Warren Harris, chief executive officer and managing director, said: Q2 FY26 was a quarter of strong progress and positive momentum. We achieved a return to growth, upheld margin discipline, strengthened our strategic position in Europe, advanced our innovation agenda, and continued to invest in talent and partnerships that fuel long-term value creation. While we may see some shortterm, tactical challenges in Q3, we remain confident in a solid rebound in Q4, supported by a robust pipeline, improving demand trends, and continued operational excellence. As we move into the second half of FY26, we do so with strong momentum, a resilient foundation, and a clear focus on accelerating sustainable, technology-led growth.

Savitha Balachandran, chief financial officer, said: Q2 FY26 marked a quarter of financial resilience and operational discipline. Our margin performance remained stable despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges. We maintained a healthy balance sheet, enabling continued investments in strategic priorities. Looking ahead, while we remain cautious about near-term demand softness, we are confident in our ability to navigate the environment and deliver sustainable value creation in the second half of the fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the company announced a strategic collaboration with Synopsys, the leading provider of engineering solutions from silicon to systems, to accelerate the shift towards software-defined mobility. Both companies will leverage each others expertise to provide innovative solutions that address SDV complexity and enable OEMs to assume a leadership role in a fast-changing mobility world.

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company.

The counter shed 0.98% to end at Rs 685.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dixon Tech Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 670 cr

Dixon Tech Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 670 cr

Reliance Inds Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 18,165 cr

Reliance Inds Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 18,165 cr

Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.95 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.95 crore in the September 2025 quarter

IBL Finance standalone net profit rises 24.00% in the September 2025 quarter

IBL Finance standalone net profit rises 24.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon