Symphony consolidated net profit rises 266.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Symphony rose 266.67% to Rs 88.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.83% to Rs 531.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 302.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.531.00302.0020.908.61117.0039.00112.0032.0088.0024.00