Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 18.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.88% to Rs 463.71 croreNet profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 18.94% to Rs 38.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.88% to Rs 463.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 442.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales463.71442.12 5 OPM %14.9014.16 -PBDT79.1567.81 17 PBT57.2146.71 22 NP38.2432.15 19
