Felix Industries consolidated net profit rises 1445.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 116.98% to Rs 17.38 croreNet profit of Felix Industries rose 1445.16% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 116.98% to Rs 17.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.388.01 117 OPM %44.306.62 -PBDT7.891.17 574 PBT7.521.00 652 NP4.790.31 1445
