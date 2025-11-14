Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 41.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.79% to Rs 114.59 croreNet profit of Matrimony.com declined 41.03% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 114.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 115.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales114.59115.50 -1 OPM %10.5114.99 -PBDT16.9724.68 -31 PBT9.9417.18 -42 NP7.7613.16 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content