Tega Industries consolidated net profit rises 522.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.73% to Rs 405.35 croreNet profit of Tega Industries rose 522.44% to Rs 44.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 405.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 353.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales405.35353.30 15 OPM %17.079.72 -PBDT81.5742.42 92 PBT58.7315.80 272 NP44.947.22 522
