J J Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 82.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.52% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of J J Finance Corporation declined 82.86% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 65.52% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.200.58 -66 OPM %50.0084.48 -PBDT0.100.49 -80 PBT0.100.49 -80 NP0.060.35 -83
