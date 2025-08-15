Fiberweb (India) standalone net profit rises 74.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.82% to Rs 28.92 croreNet profit of Fiberweb (India) rose 74.48% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.82% to Rs 28.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.9224.34 19 OPM %22.1615.41 -PBDT6.534.82 35 PBT5.333.80 40 NP5.062.90 74
