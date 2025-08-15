Redtape consolidated net profit rises 25.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.07% to Rs 464.31 croreNet profit of Redtape rose 25.98% to Rs 38.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 464.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 441.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales464.31441.89 5 OPM %16.5915.51 -PBDT69.7960.47 15 PBT48.7141.55 17 NP38.6030.64 26
