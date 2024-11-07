Business Standard
Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 43.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 43.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

Sales rise 44.71% to Rs 13.82 crore

Net profit of Fidel Softech rose 43.64% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.71% to Rs 13.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.829.55 45 OPM %21.4918.95 -PBDT3.232.23 45 PBT3.192.18 46 NP2.371.65 44

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

