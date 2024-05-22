Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.17% to Rs 554.79 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 18.51% to Rs 165.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.88% to Rs 2015.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1834.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Fiem Industries rose 21.54% to Rs 46.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.17% to Rs 554.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 432.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.