Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Finance Minister chairs review meeting of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited

Finance Minister chairs review meeting of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 6th meeting of the Governing Council (GC) of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF) in New Delhi, yesterday. The GC appreciated that both Master Fund and Private Markets Fund are already 100% committed and that a part of Master Fund investments have gone into creation of greenfield assets in areas such as ports and logistics, airports, and data centres. The GC took note of progress on NIIFs upcoming Private Markets Fund II which has a target corpus of $1 billion, and appreciated the fact that PMF II has successfully onboarded private investors in line with the earlier GC guidance and is set for its first closing shortly. The GC was also informed about the proposed bilateral Fund currently under discussion with USA. Guidance was also provided on aspects related to strategy, successful fund raising, timely operationalisation and effective deployment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

National Highways Authority of India releases first ever Asset Monetization Strategy for Road Sector

National Highways Authority of India releases first ever Asset Monetization Strategy for Road Sector

Nifty hovers above 25,100 level; metal shares shine

Nifty hovers above 25,100 level; metal shares shine

P N Gadgil Jewellers jumps over 9% in three days

P N Gadgil Jewellers jumps over 9% in three days

Cinevista Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cinevista Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Remsons Industries gains as arm bags 12-cr purchase order

Remsons Industries gains as arm bags 12-cr purchase order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon