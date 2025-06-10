Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Highways Authority of India releases first ever Asset Monetization Strategy for Road Sector

National Highways Authority of India releases first ever Asset Monetization Strategy for Road Sector

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
To unlock value of operational National Highway assets and increase Public Private Partnership in Indias infrastructure development, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has released its first ever Asset Monetization Strategy for the Road Sector. The strategy presents a structured framework that provide a robust blueprint to mobilise capital through Toll-Operate-Transfer (ToT), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), and securitisation models. These instruments have helped NHAI raise over Rs 1.4 lakh crore across more than 6,100 km of National Highways under National Monetisation Pipeline. The strategy is anchored on three core pillars that include Value Maximisation of Government Road Assets, Transparency of Processes and Dissemination of investor-relevant information, and market development through deepening the investor base as well as promoting stakeholder engagement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty hovers above 25,100 level; metal shares shine

Nifty hovers above 25,100 level; metal shares shine

P N Gadgil Jewellers jumps over 9% in three days

P N Gadgil Jewellers jumps over 9% in three days

Cinevista Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cinevista Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Remsons Industries gains as arm bags 12-cr purchase order

Remsons Industries gains as arm bags 12-cr purchase order

Government notifies SEZ reforms to boost Semiconductor and Electronics component manufacturing

Government notifies SEZ reforms to boost Semiconductor and Electronics component manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon