Nifty hovers above 25,100 level; metal shares shine

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 6.33 points or 0.01% to 82,449.51. The Nifty 50 index added 21.85 points or 0.09% to 25,123.40.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.20%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,193 shares rose and 1,662 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.11% to 14.09. The Nifty 26 Jun 2025 futures were trading at 25,209, at a premium of 85.6 points as compared with the spot at 25,123.40.
Also Read
The Nifty option chain for the 26 June 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 55.6 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 47 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 0.84% to 9,556.50. The index advanced 4.76% in the five consecutive trading sessions.
Hindustan Zinc (up 2.32%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.32%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.89%), Welspun Corp (up 1.75%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.71%), Vedanta (up 1.42%), NMDC (up 1.2%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.17%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.03%) and Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 0.71%) advanced.
On the other hand, Tata Steel (down 0.36%) and JSW Steel (down 0.1%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shed 0.01%. The company said that it has increased its stake in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL), its listed non-banking finance subsidiary, following the allotment of equity shares under MMFSLs Rs 2,996 crore rights issue.
Tata Power Company rose 0.28%. The company announced that its solar manufacturing arm, TP Solar, has crossed 4 GW of cumulative solar module output at its facility in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content