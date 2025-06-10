P N Gadgil Jewellers jumps over 9% in three days

P N Gadgil Jewellers climbed 4.64% to Rs 601.55 today, marking its third consecutive session of gains.The stock has risen 9.24% in three consecutive sessions. Despite the recent momentum, it is still down a little over 18% in the past six months.
The jewellery retailer made its market debut on 17 September 2024, listing at Rs 834, a strong 73.75% premium over its issue price of Rs 480.
The companys IPO drew robust investor interest, with a subscription of 59.41 times. The offer was open from 10 to 12 September 2024, with a price band set between Rs 456 and Rs 480 per share.
Incorporated in 1832, PNG Jewellers offers a wide range of gold, silver, platinum, and diamond jewellery collections. The company operates 53 retail stores, including 52 in Maharashtra and Goa, and one in the U.S., with a total retail area of 1,65,260 sq. ft. The stores include 41 company-owned and 12 franchisee-owned outlets under the FOCO (Franchise Owned, Company Operated) model.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of P N Gadgil Jewellers rose 12.85% to Rs 61.99 crore while net sales rose 5.04% to Rs 1588.22 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
