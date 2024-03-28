Sensex (    %)
                             
Financials stocks rise

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index increasing 77.4 points or 0.76% at 10295.72 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Arihant Capital Markets Ltd (up 7.13%), PNB Gilts Ltd (up 5.05%),Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (up 5%),PTC India Financial Services Ltd (up 4.99%),India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd (up 4.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oswal Green Tech Ltd (up 4.2%), Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (up 3.84%), AGS Transact Technologies Ltd (up 3.64%), Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (up 3.64%), and 5Paisa Capital Ltd (up 3.59%).
On the other hand, Paisalo Digital Ltd (down 2.71%), ICICI Securities Ltd (down 2.64%), and IDFC First Bank Ltd (down 2.62%) turned lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 354.1 or 0.49% at 73350.41.
The Nifty 50 index was up 106.65 points or 0.48% at 22230.3.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 346.09 points or 0.8% at 43372.09.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.75 points or 0.31% at 13303.65.
On BSE,2103 shares were trading in green, 822 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

