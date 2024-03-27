Indiabulls Housing board OKs to raise $ 350 million bonds

Indiabulls Housing Finance announced that its securities issuance committee has approved the issuance of $350 million in senior secured social bonds and the committee has also finalized the pricing, tenure, and other terms of the offering.

The firm said that the bonds are expected to be listed on the Global Securities Market (GSM) of the India International Exchange (IFSC). The bonds will mature on 3 July 2027, providing investors with a fixed income stream for over 3 years. The settlement date for the bonds is set for 3 April 2024, indicating a tenor of approximately 3 years and 3 months.

The non- banking finance company will pay an interest rate of 9.70% per annum. Interest will be distributed twice a year, on 3 January and 3 July, until the security matures. The first interest payment will be made on 3 January 2025, and will cover the period from 3 April 2024 to 3 January 2025. These payments are made "in arrears," meaning the interest accrues over the period and is paid at the end.

The company has secured Barclays Bank PLC, CLSA, Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch, Elara Capital PLC, Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, Nuvama Financial Services (UK), and UBS AG Singapore Branch as managers for its upcoming bond issuance. This collaboration is formalized through a signed subscription agreement. This appointment signifies a key step forward in the company's bond issuance process. The chosen managers are expected to play a crucial role in structuring, marketing, and placing the bonds with investors.

The said agreement paves the way for the company to issue bonds, while the managers commit to either subscribing and purchasing the bonds themselves or finding investors to do so. This deal signifies a significant step for the company's bond offering.

The company has provided certain representations, warranties and indemnity to the managers and agreed to certain undertakings under the agreement, it added.

Indiabulls Housing Finance is a housing finance company, regulated by the National Housing Bank (NHB). The company offers competitively priced home loans in the affordable housing segment.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 4% to Rs 302.61 crore on 5.46% decline in total income to Rs 2,211.72 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.86% to Rs 164.80 on the BSE.

