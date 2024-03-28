Sensex (    %)
                             
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Spikes 1.98%

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has lost 4.8% over last one month compared to 2.75% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.07% rise in the SENSEX
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd rose 1.98% today to trade at Rs 575.8. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.91% to quote at 7135.67. The index is down 2.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 1.82% and Macrotech Developers Ltd added 1.12% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 133.84 % over last one year compared to the 26.21% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
On the BSE, 2377 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25483 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 632.8 on 05 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 316.1 on 28 Mar 2023.
First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

