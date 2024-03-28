Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 52.48 points or 0.98% at 5425.23 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 3.51%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 2.82%),CESC Ltd (up 2.74%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 2.66%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.29%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.83%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.58%), PTC India Ltd (up 1.47%), and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 1.4%).

On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 3.03%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.9%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 0.82%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 354.1 or 0.49% at 73350.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 106.65 points or 0.48% at 22230.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 346.09 points or 0.8% at 43372.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.75 points or 0.31% at 13303.65.

On BSE,2103 shares were trading in green, 822 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

