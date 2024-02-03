Fincare Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 227.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 62.05% to Rs 708.63 crore

Net profit of Fincare Small Finance Bank rose 227.35% to Rs 88.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 27.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 62.05% to Rs 708.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 437.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.708.63437.2941.9935.56116.9159.77116.9159.7788.9427.17