Fincare Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 227.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 62.05% to Rs 708.63 crore
Net profit of Fincare Small Finance Bank rose 227.35% to Rs 88.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 27.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 62.05% to Rs 708.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 437.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income708.63437.29 62 OPM %41.9935.56 -PBDT116.9159.77 96 PBT116.9159.77 96 NP88.9427.17 227
First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

