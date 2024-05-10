Business Standard
Nido Home Finance standalone net profit rises 249.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 126.30 crore
Net profit of Nido Home Finance rose 249.47% to Rs 9.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 126.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.24% to Rs 19.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.93% to Rs 458.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 441.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales126.30113.63 11 458.79441.46 4 OPM %70.8671.55 -71.1871.88 - PBDT15.394.53 240 32.3224.64 31 PBT13.623.79 259 26.0620.80 25 NP9.892.83 249 19.3116.06 20
First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

