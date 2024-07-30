Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.46% to Rs 549.69 crore

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries rose 13.51% to Rs 113.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 99.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.46% to Rs 549.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 547.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.549.69547.1725.3325.68163.11154.28151.41142.56113.2599.77