Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 18.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ajanta Pharma rose 18.09% to Rs 245.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 208.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.13% to Rs 1144.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1021.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1144.921021.0428.8526.57356.09302.22322.12269.04245.77208.12