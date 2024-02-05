Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Fine Organics declines as PAT skid 11% YoY in Q3 FY24

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Fine Organic Industries decreased 3.14% to Rs 4,522.75 after the specialty chemical maker reported 11.32% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 94.21 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with Rs 106.23 crore in Q3 FY22.
Revenue from operations slipped 35.69% year on year (YoY) to Rs 488.40 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
Profit before tax declined 25.85% to Rs 119.45 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with Rs 161.10 crore in corresponding quarter last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Total expense dropped 37.11% YoY to Rs 385.41 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 225.49 crore (down 51.97% YoY) while employee cost stood at Rs 51.89 crore (up 58.35% YoY).
For Q3 FY24, EBITDA stood at Rs 118.2 crore, registering the de-growth of 26.1% as compared with Rs 160.1 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 24.2% in Q3 FY23 as against 21.1% in Q3 FY22.
Fine Organic is a leading producer of specialty additives for foods, plastics, rubbers, paints, inks, cosmetics, coatings, textile auxiliaries, lubes and several other specialty applications.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Alkyl Amines skid as Q3 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Smruthi Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.29 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Dabur India spurts as PAT rises 8% YoY in Q3 FY24

Titan Company PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 1,040 cr in Q3 FY24

SBI PAT slides 35% YoY to Rs 9,164 cr in Q3 FY24

AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 103.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Polylink Polymers (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kalyani Steels standalone net profit rises 67.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Mangal Credit &amp; Fincorp standalone net profit rises 34.27% in the December 2023 quarter

Albert David standalone net profit rises 77.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon