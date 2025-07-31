Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 1.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.92% to Rs 461.93 croreNet profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 1.84% to Rs 39.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.92% to Rs 461.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 416.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales461.93416.44 11 OPM %12.5413.79 -PBDT60.3757.74 5 PBT54.0652.43 3 NP39.7939.07 2
