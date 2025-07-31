Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 1.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 1.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 10.92% to Rs 461.93 crore

Net profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 1.84% to Rs 39.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.92% to Rs 461.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 416.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales461.93416.44 11 OPM %12.5413.79 -PBDT60.3757.74 5 PBT54.0652.43 3 NP39.7939.07 2

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

