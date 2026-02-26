Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt standalone net profit declines 87.48% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 54.49% to Rs 9.13 croreNet profit of Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt declined 87.48% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 54.49% to Rs 9.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.1320.06 -54 OPM %67.91162.66 -PBDT6.2049.07 -87 PBT6.2048.93 -87 NP5.1541.12 -87
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST