First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit rises 5.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of First Custodian Fund(I) rose 5.26% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.05 -60 OPM %4050.001660.00 -PBDT0.810.76 7 PBT0.780.74 5 NP0.600.57 5

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

