Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Firstsource Solutions opens new headquarters and AI Innovation Lab in Melbourne, Australia

Firstsource Solutions opens new headquarters and AI Innovation Lab in Melbourne, Australia

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Firstsource Solutions announced the official opening of its Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Headquarters in Melbourne, Victoria, alongside the launch of a dedicated AI Innovation Lab. This expansion aligns with the Victorian Government's Economic Growth Statement, which prioritizes digital technology as a key driver for economic and job growth.

The ANZ Headquarters will be a hub for specialist, domain-led service operations, featuring a delivery center and an AI Lab dedicated to advancing responsible AI adoption and industry innovation. This milestone strengthens Firstsource's commitment as an UnBPOᵀᴹ companydriving a bold shift from traditional outsourcing to AI-led transformation, digital talent development, and business innovation in the region.

 

At the heart of the new AI Innovation Lab is Firstsource relAI, a suite of AI-driven platforms and solutions designed to help businesses streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth in a responsible and ethical manner. The lab will conduct research in AI, engineering, robotics, and digital experimentation, working closely with Victorian universities to nurture AI talent and foster industry collaborations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's R&D spending nearly doubled in last decade

India's R&D spending nearly doubled in last decade

Wendt Board OKs incorporation of WOS in Germany

Wendt Board OKs incorporation of WOS in Germany

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Oriental Rail Infra bags order worth Rs 2 cr

Oriental Rail Infra bags order worth Rs 2 cr

Board of MAS Financial Services appoints director

Board of MAS Financial Services appoints director

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA Inter Results 2025 OutNAPS Global India IPOUS Government ShutdownWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon