Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 6.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 799.44 croreNet profit of Five-Star Business Finance rose 6.79% to Rs 286.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 267.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 799.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 702.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales799.44702.05 14 OPM %70.5474.67 -PBDT391.03364.88 7 PBT381.92358.21 7 NP286.14267.94 7
