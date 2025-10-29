Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Granules India gains after USFDA issues EIR for Hyderabad API facility

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Granules India advanced 2.04% to Rs 581.15 after the company announced that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its API Unit-I facility located at Bonthapally, Hyderabad.

The EIR was issued with an inspection classification of Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) following the FDA inspection conducted in June 2025. The company reported one observation during the inspection and confirmed that it had submitted its response within the stipulated timeframe.

The company stated that this facility is one of the worlds largest single-site Paracetamol API manufacturing plants by volume. In addition to Paracetamol APIs, Granules India has also established Metformin and Guaifenesin API manufacturing plants at the same facility. The company remains committed to producing high-quality pharmaceutical products that meet global health standards.

 

Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, chairman & managing director, said, "The successful completion of this US FDA inspection and the subsequent receipt of the EIR with a satisfactory VAI classification reflects our commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards in our manufacturing operations."

Granules India is primarily involved in the manufacturing and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFIs), and finished dosages (FDs).

The companys consolidated net profit declined 16.3% to Rs 112.64 crore, while net sales increased 3.4% to Rs 1,208.79 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Aeroflex Inds gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Enviro Infra Engineers secures project worth Rs 248 cr from Bhopal Municipal Corporation

BMW Ventures secures Rs 5-cr order for Kolkata Airport project

DCM Shriram gains after strong Q2 performance

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Ticagrelor 60 mg tablets

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

