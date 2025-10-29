Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Enviro Infra Engineers secures project worth Rs 248 cr from Bhopal Municipal Corporation

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Enviro Infra Engineers has received a letter of acceptance dated 28 October 2025 for execution of a project worth Rs 248.49 crore entailing design, construction and commissioning of sewerage network in 273.369 KM of North-East of Bhopal Municipal area including construction of sewage treatment plant of 60 MLD and intermediate pumping stations and O&M after completion of works.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

