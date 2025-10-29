Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DCM Shriram gains after strong Q2 performance

DCM Shriram gains after strong Q2 performance

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

DCM Shriram rose 2.82% to Rs 1,338 after reporting a robust set of consolidated earnings for the September 2025 quarter.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 152.5% year-on-year to Rs 158.7 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 62.9 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales increased 10.68% YoY to Rs 3,255.11 crore from Rs 2,940.95 crore in Q2 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) surged 156.72% to Rs 245.9 crore from Rs 95.8 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBDIT) stood at Rs 407.9 crore in Q2 FY26, up 73.5% from Rs 235.1 crore in Q2 FY25.

 

Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased to Rs 119 crore from Rs 100.9 crore a year ago, while finance costs rose slightly to Rs 43.1 crore from Rs 38.4 crore.

Tax expenses rose to Rs 87.1 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 32.9 crore in the same period last year.

The chemicals segment revenues grew 50% YoY to Rs 913 crore with PBDIT up 195% to Rs 254 crore, driven by 22% higher caustic volumes and improved ECU margins.

The sugar & ethanol segment revenues declined 6% YoY owing to lower sales volumes, but PBDIT surged 143% to Rs 33 crore due to higher ethanol margins and upward revision in power tariffs by UPPCL.

Shriram Farm Solutions reported strong 27% revenue growth to Rs 471 crore and 47% increase in PBDIT to Rs 106 crore.

Fenesta Building Systems' revenues rose 28% to Rs 283 crore, with order book up 71% YoY.

Bioseed saw seasonal moderation in domestic volumes but continued investments in next-generation seeds and R&D.

DCM Shriram is a diversified and an integrated business entity with extensive and growing presence across the agri value chain, chemicals & vinyl industry and building material products. Access to captive power at all key manufacturing units enables the businesses to optimize competitive edge.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

