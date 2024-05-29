Flomic Global Logistics standalone net profit rises 105.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.05% to Rs 100.83 croreNet profit of Flomic Global Logistics rose 105.75% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.05% to Rs 100.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 76.90% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.36% to Rs 332.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 422.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content