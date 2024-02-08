Sensex (    %)
                        
Flora Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.10 crore
Net Loss of Flora Textiles reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.100.10 0 OPM %40.0040.00 -PBDT-0.14-0.11 -27 PBT-0.15-0.13 -15 NP-0.15-0.13 -15
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

