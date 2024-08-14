Uma Exports consolidated net profit rises 1036.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.92% to Rs 394.65 croreNet profit of Uma Exports rose 1036.84% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.92% to Rs 394.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 323.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales394.65323.70 22 OPM %2.160.35 -PBDT8.120.87 833 PBT7.980.79 910 NP6.480.57 1037
