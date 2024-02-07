Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 12.87 points or 0.03% at 45535.39 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 1.48%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.26%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.78%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.53%),Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 0.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.27%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.13%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 0.08%), and Cummins India Ltd (down 0.07%).

On the other hand, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.15%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.5%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.44%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 68.45 or 0.09% at 72117.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 4.55 points or 0.02% at 21933.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 205.6 points or 0.44% at 46513.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.09 points or 0.62% at 13575.97.

On BSE,2258 shares were trading in green, 1569 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

