Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FMCG shares gain

FMCG shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 106.12 points or 0.54% at 19756.8 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Cupid Ltd (up 5.04%), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 4%),Avanti Feeds Ltd (up 2.8%),Emami Ltd (up 2.31%),Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (up 2.23%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 1.27%), Britannia Industries Ltd (up 1.14%), Nestle India Ltd (up 1.09%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 1.08%), and Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (up 1.04%).

On the other hand, L T Foods Ltd (down 8.21%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 3.48%), and Gulshan Polyols Ltd (down 3.44%) moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 587.22 or 1.31% at 44345.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 152.26 points or 1.1% at 13694.84.

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6%, stance accommodative; Sensex down 320 pts

Houthis Yemen

At least 6 people killed by suspected US strikes in Yemen: Houthi rebels

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI governor

RBI MPC Meeting 2025 LIVE updates: MPC changes stance from neutral to accommodative

silver trading silver investment

Silver to trade with negative bias but likely to rise in coming months

Bitcoin, crypto

Bitcoin dips below $76K, tests support at $74K amid US-China tariff concern

The Nifty 50 index was down 68 points or 0.3% at 22467.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 234.05 points or 0.32% at 73993.03.

On BSE,853 shares were trading in green, 2096 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BPCL & Sembcorp form JV for renewable energy & green hydrogen in India

BPCL & Sembcorp form JV for renewable energy & green hydrogen in India

Barometers drop in early trade; Nifty trades below 22,400

Barometers drop in early trade; Nifty trades below 22,400

ADB projects India GDP growth to accelerate to 6.7% this fiscal

ADB projects India GDP growth to accelerate to 6.7% this fiscal

HAL appoints DK sunil as chairperson & MD

HAL appoints DK sunil as chairperson & MD

Mphasis Ltd Falls 3.99%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 2.02%

Mphasis Ltd Falls 3.99%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 2.02%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiKKR vs LSG Live Score UpdatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon