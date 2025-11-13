Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit declines 65.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.49% to Rs 48.77 croreNet profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures declined 65.24% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.49% to Rs 48.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales48.7745.37 7 OPM %8.8017.65 -PBDT4.688.41 -44 PBT2.306.60 -65 NP1.714.92 -65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content