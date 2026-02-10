Focus Lighting & Fixtures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.30% to Rs 37.65 crore

Net loss of Focus Lighting & Fixtures reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.30% to Rs 37.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.37.6541.512.906.241.564.01-0.981.78-1.400

