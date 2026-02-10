Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 23.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.71% to Rs 907.67 crore

Net profit of Sansera Engineering rose 23.42% to Rs 68.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 55.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.71% to Rs 907.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 727.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.907.67727.8017.8517.46163.66115.77111.2971.3068.7155.67

