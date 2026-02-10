Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 23.42% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 24.71% to Rs 907.67 croreNet profit of Sansera Engineering rose 23.42% to Rs 68.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 55.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.71% to Rs 907.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 727.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales907.67727.80 25 OPM %17.8517.46 -PBDT163.66115.77 41 PBT111.2971.30 56 NP68.7155.67 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 35.10% in the December 2025 quarter
Shiva Global Agro Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST