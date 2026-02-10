BSE consolidated net profit rises 173.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.97% to Rs 1244.10 crore

Net profit of BSE rose 173.96% to Rs 601.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 219.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 61.97% to Rs 1244.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 768.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1244.10768.1058.8530.67840.16316.69795.33286.51601.81219.67

