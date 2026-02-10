Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE consolidated net profit rises 173.96% in the December 2025 quarter

BSE consolidated net profit rises 173.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 61.97% to Rs 1244.10 crore

Net profit of BSE rose 173.96% to Rs 601.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 219.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 61.97% to Rs 1244.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 768.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1244.10768.10 62 OPM %58.8530.67 -PBDT840.16316.69 165 PBT795.33286.51 178 NP601.81219.67 174

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

