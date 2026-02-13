Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 45.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 45.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

Sales decline 20.57% to Rs 150.47 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns declined 45.57% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.57% to Rs 150.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 189.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales150.47189.43 -21 OPM %11.219.80 -PBDT7.426.05 23 PBT1.190.79 51 NP0.430.79 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 19.13% in the December 2025 quarter

EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 19.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit declines 86.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit declines 86.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit rises 27.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit rises 27.85% in the December 2025 quarter

HP Adhesives consolidated net profit declines 61.52% in the December 2025 quarter

HP Adhesives consolidated net profit declines 61.52% in the December 2025 quarter

City Pulse Multiventures consolidated net profit rises 29.31% in the December 2025 quarter

City Pulse Multiventures consolidated net profit rises 29.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today