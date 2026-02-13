Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 45.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.57% to Rs 150.47 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns declined 45.57% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.57% to Rs 150.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 189.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.150.47189.4311.219.807.426.051.190.790.430.79

