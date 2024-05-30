Sales rise 673.36% to Rs 87.08 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 191.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 169.36% to Rs 125.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Forbes & Company declined 66.86% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 673.36% to Rs 87.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.87.0811.26125.9046.744.02-32.681.91-62.715.190.1126.03179.474.76-1.2524.38173.563.3910.23-4.46191.95