Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Forbes &amp; Company consolidated net profit declines 66.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 673.36% to Rs 87.08 crore
Net profit of Forbes & Company declined 66.86% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 673.36% to Rs 87.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 191.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 169.36% to Rs 125.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales87.0811.26 673 125.9046.74 169 OPM %4.02-32.68 -1.91-62.71 - PBDT5.190.11 4618 26.03179.47 -85 PBT4.76-1.25 LP 24.38173.56 -86 NP3.3910.23 -67 -4.46191.95 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon