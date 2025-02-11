Fratelli Vineyards reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 99.46% to Rs 0.25 croreNet loss of Fratelli Vineyards reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 99.46% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.2545.92 -99 OPM %-132.001.96 -PBDT-0.610.11 PL PBT-0.620.08 PL NP-0.530 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content