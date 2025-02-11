Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.07 0 OPM %028.57 -PBDT00.02 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.02 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sanmit Infra standalone net profit declines 85.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sanmit Infra standalone net profit declines 85.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Vaarad Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Vaarad Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Phyto Chem (India) standalone net profit rises 424.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Phyto Chem (India) standalone net profit rises 424.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Velan Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Velan Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2024 quarter

G R Cables reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2024 quarter

G R Cables reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon