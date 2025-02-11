Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.07 croreAar Shyam (India) Investment Company reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.07 0 OPM %028.57 -PBDT00.02 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.02 -100
