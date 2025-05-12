Frontier Capital standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Frontier Capital rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 172.73% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.67% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.06 50 0.340.24 42 OPM %033.33 -47.0641.67 - PBDT0.100.03 233 0.300.11 173 PBT0.100.03 233 0.300.11 173 NP0.100.03 233 0.300.11 173
