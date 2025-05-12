SRF consolidated net profit rises 24.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.23% to Rs 4215.17 croreNet profit of SRF rose 24.60% to Rs 526.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 422.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.23% to Rs 4215.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3505.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.36% to Rs 1250.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1335.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.21% to Rs 14358.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12910.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4215.173505.92 20 14358.1512910.35 11 OPM %22.7119.85 -18.9320.02 - PBDT902.51629.21 43 2475.202364.84 5 PBT707.36443.32 60 1703.701692.22 1 NP526.06422.21 25 1250.781335.71 -6
